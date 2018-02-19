The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 20 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet at the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting’s agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Presentation – Public Safety Award
  4. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 6, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107031- #107038 in the amount of $145,955.39
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107039 – #107110 in the amount of $68,289.86 and Manual Check #107030 in the amount of $14,416.00
    4. Pierce Transit – Small Cities/Towns Representative (AB 2837) (Resolution #1159)
    5. Utility Franchise Regulations (AB 2838) (Ordinance #1581)
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session
    1. Public Works 2018 Workplan

