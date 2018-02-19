Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 20 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet at the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting’s agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Presentation – Public Safety Award
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 6, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107031- #107038 in the amount of $145,955.39
- Approval of Claims Checks #107039 – #107110 in the amount of $68,289.86 and Manual Check #107030 in the amount of $14,416.00
- Pierce Transit – Small Cities/Towns Representative (AB 2837) (Resolution #1159)
- Utility Franchise Regulations (AB 2838) (Ordinance #1581)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Public Works 2018 Workplan
Leave a Reply