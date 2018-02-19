Pavilion in the Park contract before council

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 the City Council will vote on whether to award a contract to Construct, Inc. for $816,377.20 to build the Pavilion in the Park project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

The City Council most recently received an update on the project at its Feb. 5 meeting, where six bids were presented. After conducting due diligence city staff is recommending approval of the contract.

The Pavilion in the Park will serve as a facility at Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground and picnic shelter that will be available for public use. The Rotary Club of Lakewood approached the City Council in the spring of 2014 with a pledge of $300,000 for the community project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Once the council awards the bid, work will begin to move the project forward.