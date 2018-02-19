O’Ban releases statement on death penalty abolishment bill

On Wednesday the state Senate passed Senate Bill 6052, which would abolish the death penalty in Washington. Prior to final passage, Sen. Steve O’Ban sought an amendment to allow the death penalty when a member of law enforcement is killed, deliberately, in the line of duty. It was argued that the scope of the amendment did not fit the title of the bill.

“We’ve lost over a half a dozen members of law enforcement in Pierce County in the line of duty,” said O’Ban, R-University Place. “My amendment to preserve capital punishment for those who take their lives while protecting us should have been debated and voted on by the Senate. On such a fundamentally important issue, the people’s representatives should be allowed to weigh in.”