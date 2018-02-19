JBLM late night firing Feb. 20-23

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late evening mortar training Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Friday, February 23, 2018, 9:30 p.m. using 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortars.

One unit, 2th Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through 9:30 p.m. Friday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Questions or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily. Or call Gary Dangerfield at 253-967-0158.