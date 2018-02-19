Discover Your Ancestors

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

Got an urge to climb your family tree? Find the best way to do it at the Lakewood Historical Society’s free program on the art and science of genealogical research, coming Tuesday, February 27.

Whether you’re a dedicated scourer of musty archives single-mindedly pursuing your family’s heritage down to the last fifteenth cousin or just an armchair Googler wondering whatever happened to dear old Great-Aunt Maude, genealogist Dee Haviland Fournier of Heritage Quest Research Library will guide you on your way in this program.

The family-fathoming fun begins at 7:00 pm, ends at or before 9:00 pm on Tuesday, February 27 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood. Open to the general public and, as always—FREE. Refreshments served.

Sponsored by the Lakewood Historical Society. For more information stop by the museum at 6211 Mt. Tacoma Dr SW in Lakewood’s Colonial Center—or call 253-682-3480 during regular business hours (noon to 4 pm, Wed-Sat).