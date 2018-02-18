Sound Transit train, bus schedules for President’s Day

Sound Transit Sounder trains and ST Express buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule for the President’s Day holiday on Monday, February 19.

Link light rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule. Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or e-mail service alerts for Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Tacoma, Tacoma Link or ST Express at www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts. Rider Alerts can help you plan your trip around inclement weather, inform you about special service to events, and alert you to holiday schedule changes.

Riders should also check Sound Transit’s website for potential service changes in response to winter weather conditions.