Pierce Transit on Weekday Schedule for Presidents’ Day

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLEs will operate on a weekday schedule on Presidents’ Day, February 19, 2018. Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

For riders who need assistance, the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and bus phone information will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations. Information is available online anytime at piercetransit.org.