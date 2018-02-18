Letter: Let’s Roll

Submitted by Alice V. Nelson

When do I act? And in acting, what actions do I take?

As is my custom, I go to God. “Show me your ways, Oh Lord, and cause my feet to walk that path.”

He says, “Be ye not just hearers of the word but be ye doers also.”

In keeping with that, “Let us not love in word or talk (thoughts and prayers) BUT in DEED and TRUTH.”

We can learn from other countries. Australia comes to mind. Deed – ban automatic weapons. Result? Zero mass shooting deaths since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

But this has been said, and said, and said. Even Obama pointed to Australia as a model to follow.

So what then will be our last straw? When do we act? When do we move from “thoughts and prayers” to “Let’s Roll?”

Tim Fisher, Australia’s deputy to the prime minister in 1996, and instrumental in getting all six Australian states to ban the automatic weapons, is optimistic for the U.S., according to an article published in BBC News, October 2017. He believes meaningful change could come to the US, but only when a “silent majority” are “sprung into action.”

“Of course all mass shootings are a bridge too far,” Fisher says. “But there is going to be one that really tips the balance.”

Let it be this one. The horrific Valentine’s Day Massacre.

So therefore, I pray: Let me be a instrument of Your peace. I am speaking up.

I condemn automatic weapons across the board in these United States. And I am letting my local officials know my stand; my state legislators; and then I will go nationally. And I will not stop.

I am only one woman – the “silent majority.” But it is a start. And it lines up with what God says to do.

Let’s roll.