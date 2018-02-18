Ever Considered Foster Care?

Submitted by Catholic Community Services

Every night, hundreds of children who are removed from their homes, through no fault of their own, are forced to sleep in a DSHS office, hotel, or even are shipped out of state, because there are not enough foster homes in Washington to accommodate them. Private agency foster care is a very different experience for families who may have heard negative things about becoming a foster parent.

First Baptist Church Lakewood is kindly allowing Catholic Community Services to use their Youth and Community Center to host an informational night. This is a great opportunity to have any and all questions regarding foster care answered. It will be Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Youth and Community Center located at 5504 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Any questions regarding this event please contact our office at 253-502-2745.