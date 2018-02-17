What do you want from your Library?

Libraries are about learning, and a great way to learn is through conversation. That’s why we’re talking with thousands of people who live in Pierce County about how the Pierce County Library System can best serve growing communities.

Please take a survey or attend an open house and tell us about the library services that are most important to you.

Can you guess how many more people live in our service area today than 12 years ago? A total of 82,000 more people than in 2006. This is challenging how we can best serve you.

It’s one of the reasons why we want to hear from you – our communities are growing. Another is that the cost to operate and maintain Pierce County Library’s services and libraries is increasing faster than its revenue. We want to provide you with the best service possible while being good stewards of the funds to run your libraries.

If you already attended an open house or completed a survey, THANK YOU! If you haven’t given us your feedback, please take a moment to share your ideas about the services you want, need, and value.

Please take the survey or attend an open house and share your thoughts.

Open houses are at all Pierce County Libraries:

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

(Except Tillicum Pierce County Library at 1-3 p.m.)

At the open houses, Library leaders will talk about options to manage the funding, which might include reducing services or asking voters to increase taxes to maintain services.

Thank you very much for your ideas.

Learn more at librarypriorities.pcls.us.