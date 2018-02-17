City of Lakewood seeks Public Works Engineering Director

The City of Lakewood is seeking job applicants for its Public Works Engineering Director position. The first round of applications will be reviewed March 2.

This position is a hands-on Director position that provides strong leadership and direction to the Public Works Engineering Department to achieve the City’s vision, working closely with employees to develop and implement innovative policies and programs, and challenging and supporting employees as they strive to reach their highest potential. The position involves administrative and executive leadership work to lead, direct and coordinate the operational aspects of the department in accordance with professional and administrative standards, municipal ordinances, and general policy established by the City Manager and City Council.

This position helps facilitate policy making and team building at the executive management level. Lakewood’s Public Works Engineering Director may represent the City at regional forums, meetings, and conferences.

