UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concerts Series

Submitted by UP for Arts

Extraordinary musical poetry, opera and award winning artists are in store for audiences at UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts & Concerts Series.

All events occur on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport). Each performance pairs performing artists with visual artists. Free parking is available underneath the library.

Upcoming performances

Friday, February 23 – Pianist Robyn Carmichael

Praised by critics for her “extraordinary poetry” and “lush, thrilling and intensely personal” performances, Robyn Carmichael has delighted audiences throughout the United States and abroad including Warsaw, Glasgow, New York City and many national and international music series. Ms. Carmichael will perform

works by Scarlatti, Schumann, Tchaikovsky and Schubert in her upcoming concert.

Featured Visual Artist Gina Kling will also be on hand displaying her exquisite Raku Pottery. Taught by Artist Christopher Mathis, Gina loves the unpredictability of raku and has many of her pieces shown in the Proctor Art Gallery in Tacoma.

Friday, March 23 – Baritone Ryan Christopher Bede

Tacoma native Ryan Christopher Bede made his Seattle Opera solo debut last year as the Second Priest in “The Magic Flute” followed by Prince Yamadori in “Madama Butterfly” and Fiorello in “The Barber of Seville.”

He has sung countless roles in Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue and Seattle as well as performing as an Emerging Artist with Opera New Jersey. He presently teaches voice at the University of Puget Sound and Tacoma Community College along with maintaining a private studio. He will perform Songs of the British Isles composed by Vaughn Williams, Gurney, Quilter, Finzi and more accompanied by Elisabeth Ellis on the piano.

Award winning Wildlife and Nature Photographer Dan Suckow will showcase his breathtaking images and photographic art. “What ….is most rewarding about photography is how it forces me to look more closely at creation and develop an ever increasing appreciation for the awe and wonder that surrounds all of us.”

Friday, April 27 Pianist Jennifer Thomas

An award winning American pianist, violinist, composer, performing and recording artist, Jennifer is equally known for her classical covers along with her original compositions. She has collaborated with Grammy winners, world famous choirs and orchestras…and is guaranteed to delight audiences!

Jennifer will perform works from her own award winning albums along with selections from her latest CD.

Featured Watercolor Artist Cindy Baij – Stationed at McChord AFB in the early 1980s, Cindy grew to love the Pacific Northwest along with a growing interest in watercolors. “I love the way the paint reacts to the water and the paper…it often has a mind of its own.” Cats and landscapes are also favorite subjects, “as long as it’s a place where I would love to be.”

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Dinner and a show! Make the evening more special with dinner beforehand at Grassi’s Restaurant, located at 2811 Bridgeport Way W.

Place your order between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and you are guaranteed to make the show. Grassi’s will also donate 20% of your purchase on concert nights to UP for Arts. Half price wine and dessert also available after the performance.

Special thanks to Skelley Piano and UP for Arts for sponsoring this Spring’s performances.