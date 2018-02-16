The Habit Burger – Money Making Mill and Grill!

The Habit Burger Grill is an American fast casual restaurant chain specializing in charbroiled hamburgers and other fast-casual fare. The Habit Burger Grill is one of the fastest-growing fast food chains in the United States. The new Tacoma store on North Pearl is #226. The simple restaurant has a large outside eating area as well as comfortable seating indoors.

One of the most important aspects of The Habit (pronounced hobbit), is its fundraising program for non-profit organizations. Locally, Roundtable Pizza and Joeseppi’s are the champion money-makers for charity programs. Organizations promote the restaurant for a particular date and time and in return they earn 10% of the proceeds from their efforts. The Habit is a smaller venue, but the take is 20%.

The food? Excellent!!! We stopped in for lunch because all proceeds were going to Nourish! (food bank). The Habit was using the event to train their workers. It was a win-win situation. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Peg saw tempura green beans and eagerly pointed at the menu item. A few days before we had dined at Din Tai Fung in South Center and had their wok fried green beans. They were similar. The tempura green beans were great dipped in ranch, thousand island, and plain. They alone will secure future visits by us. The onion rings and sweet potato fries were good too, but they rated lower than the green beans, only because other burger places sell them, too.

Our friends had a tossed green salad and a lettuce wrapped burger and enjoyed them, although the lettuce wrap was less successful. It didn’t hold in the heat of the burger. Peg and I shared a BBQ bacon charburger for $4.95. We both enjoyed it. It wasn’t as good as the Spanky Burgers’ blue bacon burger, but it was better than the nearby Red Wagon. If I owned the Red Wagon, I’d be worried. The Habit is in a brand new building at the Westgate mall within a hundred feet of Tacoma Bell.

A late coming friend joined us and ordered a chicken club sandwich containing bacon and avocado. She loved it. She ate half for lunch and had enough sandwich and fries for dinner. Next time around Peg might try the veggie burger or the Portabella Charburger. I’ll go for the tri-tip steak sandwich or the albacore tuna filet. I also liked the condiment bar, which featured lime and lemon wedges, as well as peppers. The mocha shake looked good as well “handcrafted and made-to-order!”

It looks like The Habit Burger Grill is moving south in Washington state with several locations north in the Puget Sound area. Could Lakewood or DuPont be next?