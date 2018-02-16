Strong winds, cold, even snow predicted for Lakewood this President’s Day weekend

We’ve got a few weather updates for you from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) including a WIND ADVISORY from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for our area.

Peak winds are expected late Saturday morning through the afternoon. This could cause scattered power outages and tree damage. Make sure you have flashlights (with fresh batteries) nearby just in case and know who your power company is so you can check their outage maps (Lakeview Light & Power, Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Public Utilities all serve Lakewood).

Sunday weather experts say a “modified arctic cold front” is expected, which could mean snow for our area — some maps are showing up to an inch, but some places could see none. Strong winds are also predicted.

The coldest air mass of the winter is expected from Sunday night through Monday night. Wrap your pipes, which can burst if not protected, and make sure you have everything you need to stay warm, should the power go out.

Here’s other tips to prepare for the cold: