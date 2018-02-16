Strong winds, cold, even snow predicted for Lakewood this President’s Day weekend

We’ve got a few weather updates for you from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) including a WIND ADVISORY from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for our area.
Peak winds are expected late Saturday morning through the afternoon. This could cause scattered power outages and tree damage. Make sure you have flashlights (with fresh batteries) nearby just in case and know who your power company is so you can check their outage maps (Lakeview Light & Power, Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Public Utilities all serve Lakewood).
Sunday weather experts say a “modified arctic cold front” is expected, which could mean snow for our area — some maps are showing up to an inch, but some places could see none. Strong winds are also predicted.
The coldest air mass of the winter is expected from Sunday night through Monday night. Wrap your pipes, which can burst if not protected, and make sure you have everything you need to stay warm, should the power go out.
Here’s other tips to prepare for the cold:
- Disconnect and drain all outside hoses. If possible, shut off outside water valves.
- During cold spells, keep cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes, particularly those in the kitchen and bathrooms.
- Keep a slow trickle of water flowing through faucets connected to pipes that run through unheated or unprotected spaces.
- Know where your water shut-off valve is so you can turn it off quickly if necessary.
- Make sure your furniture isn’t blocking your home’s heating vents.
- If you have a fireplace, keep the flue closed when you’re not using it.
- Keep bagged salt or sand next to the door to help melt ice from sidewalks and driveways.
- Remember the three feet rule. If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away – things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs.
- The kitchen is for cooking. Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
- Check you smoke detectors and CO detector and change batteries if needed.
- Keep grills, camp stoves, and generators out of the house, basement and garage.
- Check on neighbors and assist with combating ice on their sidewalks and driveways (especially elderly neighbors)
