Steilacoom Town Adminstrator Feb. 16 council update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 20, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

State Audit – Exit Conference:

The State Auditors have completed their audit and an exit conference is scheduled for March 6th at 3 PM at Public Works. Please let me know if you are planning on attending. If three or more of you plan on attending, then we will need to schedule the meeting as an open public meeting.

Steilacoom School District Combined Choirs’ Fundraiser:

The combined efforts of the Steilacoom School District Choirs will be hosting a fundraiser at Topside on Saturday, February 24th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Proceeds from this event go towards the rental fee for Lagerquist Hall, PLU, one of the best venues for choral music in the state. Saltar’s Point, Pioneer, and Steilacoom High choirs will be performing in this space on March 27th of this year and we rely on this fundraiser to help us pay for the concert hall.

Steilacoom School District Kindergarten Enrollment:

An opportunity to enroll students for kindergarten classes starting in the Fall is scheduled for February 28, 2018 at Cherrydale Primary School from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway. If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the Topside B&G/Coffee Cabin or in the container at the Public Works office

February 20, 2018 Council Meeting:

Public Safety Awards:

The three Public Safety officers who responded to the December 18, 2017, Amtrak derailment will be honored at the Council meeting.

Franchise Authority:

An ordinance amending the Steilacoom Municipal Code codifying the Town’s authority to grant franchises for utility, telecommunications, and other companies to operate in Town in the right-of-ways is proposed. This is primarily an administrative matter codifying current and past practices.

Public Safety:

Coffee with the Chief:

March 1, 2018 – 2 – 3 PM – Topside Coffee Cabin – 215 Wilkes Street, Steilacoom.

Please join Chief Rodriguez for coffee and some good discussion. There is not an organized agenda, just an opportunity to talk and ask questions! For more information contact Chief Rodriguez (253)581-0110.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

We are currently out to bid on the First Street project. Bids are scheduled to be opened on February 27, 2018, with a proposed award recommendation scheduled for the March 6, 2018, Council meeting.

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

Plans and specifications for the Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall project are published. Bid opening is set for February 27, 2018, with a proposed recommendation to be made at the March 6, 2018, Council meeting. This project will rehabilitate the stormwater outfall under the railroad tracks near the dock.

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 21, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed vegetation in the right-of-ways; pressure washed sidewalks along Chambers Creek road; swept and blew sidewalks throughout Town; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew coordinated with a contractor in the 2500 block of Shephard street to install conduit for three new building sites; finished installing equipment for the Chambers Bay lift station radio; reviewed plans and coordinated placement of conduits along Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with the current project; project field inspection; assisted the Water/Sewer crew due to staff shortages; began pulling wire for the Birch Hill Estates project; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Electric crew completed upgrades to the Chambers Bay lift station; completed a sewer inspection in the 1200 block of Adams Street; inspected a sewer repair in the 1400 block of Starling Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed annual fire extinguishers inspections at Public Safety; assisted by Cedar Creek concentrated on trimming trees in Pioneer Park; cleaned and organized the lower truck bay in anticipation of Spring Clean-up; repaired a Fawcett in the men’s room at the Community Center; completed biannual pressure vessel inspections at each of the facilities; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Joint Legislative Town Hall Meeting:

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, and Representative Dick Muri are inviting community members to attend a town hall meeting, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. This is a great opportunity for them to hear your questions and concerns about state government.

If you would like to submit your questions early, or have questions about the event, please feel free to call Representative Muri’s Olympia office (360) 786-7890 or send an email to dick.muri@leg.wa.gov.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

Place: Steilacoom Town Hall

Address: 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Doors open: 3:00 p.m.

Event time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Transportation Issues in Southwest Pierce County:

The SW Unit of the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom are co-sponsoring a public forum on transportation issues in SW Pierce County.

Speakers from Pierce County Transportation Department, Sound Transit and others will address transportation levels of service and needs in the SW County area as well upcoming projects and what to expect.

The forum is 6:30 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 8, at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

Bring your questions and concerns about transportation in SW Pierce, including DuPont, Steilacoom, Lakewood and University Place, as well as about Sound Transit.

For more information, contact Cynthia Stewart, stewdahl@comcast.net, League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.

Guest Artist Program:

Stop by and see the art show! Members of Pacific Gallery Artists Elaine Fister Erickson and Donna Graham will display their art at the Steilacoom Community Center from March 1 through the end of April as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. The art show is located at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).

Questions – Contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074

