Pierce College Puyallup hosts two events by internationally acclaimed performance artist Tim Miller

Pierce College students have a unique opportunity to participate in a performance workshop intensive featuring internationally acclaimed artist Tim Miller, thanks to a special event hosted by the Puyallup theatre department. The Body Maps Performance Workshop takes place Feb. 26 to March 2, and is free to Pierce College student performers of all experience levels.

During the workshop, Miller’s goal is to create original performances inspired by each student’s story. He hopes to encourage performers to come together to create an original performance that maps the charged border between personal narratives and politics. Throughout the workshop, students will shape these stories into a public performance taking place on March 2.

Interested students should reserve their spot soon, as space is limited. Email jpotter@pierce.ctc.edu by Feb. 22 to sign up. The workshop is free for Piece College students with ID, and $5 for the general public.

Miller will also perform his own one-man show “Rooted” on March 1, sharing the story of his family tree and the hidden histories that live among the branches. He charts the growth of LGBTQ citizenship in American and the challenges of being rooted in today’s political environment.

“Rooted” is about New York history and Miller’s own stories that plant him in the Empire State. The performance is a funny and emotionally charged story of the times we are living in.

Theater Prof. Samuel Sloan has attended Miller’s workshops in the past, and says any aspiring actor can benefit from his expertise. “This workshop is a great opportunity for students to gain some experience on stage performing for an audience,” Sloan said. “This is a really unique, special opportunity for students, and we are so lucky to have Tim Miller perform here at Pierce College Puyallup.”

The Body Maps Performance Workshop takes place Feb. 26, 27 and 28 from 6-9:30 p.m., March 1 from 4-6:30 p.m. and March 2 from 4-8:30 p.m. The workshop performance takes place March 2 at 7 p.m. Students interested in attending the workshop should email Joshua Potter-Dineen at jpotter@pierce.ctc.edu by Feb. 22 to reserve a spot. Space is limited!

“Rooted” takes place on March 1 at 7 p.m.

Both events are FREE for Pierce College students with ID and $5 for general admission. All performances take place in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theatre.

