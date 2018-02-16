Lakewood’s Whit Hemion Jr.: Gone, but not forgotten

By Tim Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966

Whit.

Many people reading or hearing “Whit” know it’s a first name followed by the last name of “Hemion.”

Whit Hemion.

To be specific Whittaker Moss Hemion Junior, not to be confused with his father with the same name except Senior at the end.

Lakewood’s Whit Hemion Jr., a larger than life person. Tall (6-foot-2), “studly,” sincere, determined, dedicated, friendly, likeable, enthusiastic, he was all of that and more.

At Lakes High School, he was an outstanding football and basketball player for the Lancers and a member of Lakes first graduating class in 1965.

He went on to play four years of basketball at WWU/Western Washington University in Bellingham.

After Bellingham, he returned to Lakewood and taught history and p.e. and coached at both Woodbrook Junior High (four school years) and Clover Park High School (one school year).

Born in Seattle on Dec. 22, 1946, the story should be about Whit at age 71, looking back at his long life of sports and service. Tragically, Whit’s life was too short. He died at age 31 in a plane crash on Aug. 18, 1978.

