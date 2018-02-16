2018 Chinese New Year, "Year of the Dog"

Every year many Pierce County residents celebrate a special event that always relates to a full moon and some type of animal.

The special event is called the Chinese New Year and is based on the Chinese Zodiac. In other countries like Thailand, Korea, Philippines and Japan, it is known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year. In Vietnam it is called “Tet”. More than one-sixth of the world population celebrates this event and its history goes back more than 4,000 years.

The new year begins with the appearance of the first “new moon” during the period January 21st to February 20th. For 2018 the year starts on February 16th and runs to February 4th, 2019.

As you may know, the Chinese zodiac is broken into twelve cycles with each cycle being a year long and defined by an animal. For 2018 the animal is the Dog which is the eleventh symbol in the 12 cycle Chinese zodiac. The Dog last appeared in 2006 and will next appear in 2030.

In case you’re curious, the twelfth symbol in the zodiac is the Pig and it will begin on February 5th, 2019. The cycle will begin anew in 2020 with the first symbol of the Chinese zodiac, the Rat. which will begin on January 25th, 2020.

Main custom during this celebration is the presentation of a small amount of what’s called “Lucky Money” ( lai see in Cantonese) to a friend or young person in a small red envelope. The red envelope is significant because red is the Chinese symbol of peace, good luck and happiness. Only new paper bills should be placed in the envelope, no coins are used.

Those born under the sign of the Dog are considered to be likeable persons and very loyal. They’re also considered to be honest, but blunt with their opinions. Lucky numbers for Dogs are 3, 4 and 9. Lucky colors are red, green and purple. On the other hand, unlucky numbers for Dogs are 1, 6 and 7 and unlucky colors are blue, white and gold.

Weaknesses in a Dog include a quickness to anger and a tendency to be gullible by believing everyone’s sob sorry. In relationships, if you’re a Dog, you are most compatible with someone born under the sign of the Rabbit. Rabbits are good negotiators, enjoy the arts and are somewhat driven.

Notable people born under the sign of the Dog are Elvis Presley, Winston Churchill, Mother Teresa and President Donald Trump. Famous people born under the sign of the Rabbit are Johnny Depp, Harry Belafonte, Ingrid Bergman and Bob Hope.

If you’re trying to figure me out, you should first know that I was born under the sign of the Rabbit, remember Dogs like Rabbits, my astrological sign is Libra and I love to receive small red envelopes filled with spendable happiness any time of the year.

Happy “Year of the Dog” to You and Your!