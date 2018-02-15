Twitch is Pet of the Week

Find your valentine in Featured Pet Twitch. This gentle bunny looks quite dapper in black and white and would love to spend the evening in, adoringly drinking in his heart’s match. When not going gaga for his people, this hoppy go lucky fellow enjoys a good bout of exercise to keep him in hip hop condition.

If you are looking for some bunny to love, look no further than the 1-year-old Shorthaired rabbit. Twitch can be found at PetSmart Tacoma, #A524820. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.