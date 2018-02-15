Together, for Students Event Recap

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Educators and community members packed Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Center on Feb. 7 as Clover Park School District (CPSD) hosted its Together, for Students kickoff event. Audience members enjoyed speeches, spirited discussion and student performances before being introduced to the district’s new Community Engagement Leadership Team (CELT).

The night began with CPSD school board president Dr. Marty Schafer introducing the district’s new focus on increasing student success through community engagement. Schafer then led a table discussion opportunity for event participants.

Schafer shared that the evening was dedicated to creating two significant shifts, one on the district’s holistic focus on student success and a second on the community building a team to support students in and out of the classroom.

Schafer’s introduction was followed by a talk from Lakes High School graduate and current Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Zach Banner. He spoke on overcoming adversity, the role community played in his life growing up and giving back.

The highlight of the night was a speech by award-winning champion of public education and author Jamie Vollmer. His talk, which was well-received by attendees, focused on the value of teachers and the increasing need for community involvement in schools.

“This is just the beginning of a new shift to bring schools, family and the community together for the benefit of each child. By ensuring student success, parents, the community and schools will all be creating promising futures,” said school board vice president Carole Jacobs.

The night ended with Schafer introducing the 12 members of the district’s new Community Engagement Leadership Team (CELT). Members are:

Lakewood deputy mayor Jason Whalen;

Lakewood police chief Mike Zaro;

Pierce College at Ft. Steilacoom president Denise Yochum;

JBLM garrison commander Col. Nicole Lucas;

Little Church on the Prairie pastor James Kim;

Community member T.C. Cortancie Wigfall;

Community member Leonar Brooks;

Community member Daniel Davis;

CPSD superintendent Debbie LeBeau;

CPSD assistant superintendent Ron Banner;

CPSD school board vice president Carole Jacobs; and

CPSD school board president Marty Schafer.

CELT will meet twice a month for the next three months to develop next steps to increase community involvement within the district with a focus on collaboration.

“There was great energy throughout the room and anticipation for the positive outcomes that should result as the district shifts its focus toward increasing community engagement to help foster student success,” said CPSD superintendent Debbie LeBeau.

The event also included exceptional performances from the Harrison Preparatory School Chamber Choir, the Lakes High School Concert Choir and the Clover Park High School Steel Drum Band.

Together, for Students represents the beginning of CPSD’s shift toward increasing community involvement. For more information on the work of CELT, please call the superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.