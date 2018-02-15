Statewide Flag Lowering to honor victims of Florida school shooting

Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation issued today (below), Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims of the attack in Parkland, Florida.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on February 19, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 239-1317 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.