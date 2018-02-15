Southbound I-5 exit to State Route 7 reopens in Tacoma

TACOMA – Two key routes into Tacoma have fully reopened just in time for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have gone to the mat to reopen the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to State Route 7 and the additional lane from southbound I-5 to I-705.

Crews closed the ramp in the fall of 2017 to install drainage and electrical systems, build stormwater treatment facilities and rebuild the ramp to align with the changing contour of I-5.

WSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience during the closure of the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7.

Traffic switch for southbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes

Now that the ramp has reopened, crews are moving into a new stage of construction. The southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes have been shifted to the right, creating a new workzone for crews to finish replacing the original concrete on southbound I-5. Drivers who use the c/d lanes are now driving on a new surface and using newly aligned ramps on southbound I-5.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.