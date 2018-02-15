Lakewood Playhouse to unveil 80th season at auction Feb. 18

The Lakewood Playhouse will hold its annual auction this year Sunday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

This party not only serves as the kickoff to the nonprofit theater group’s historic 80th season, but it also serves as the second-annual fundraiser for the playhouse. Live and silent auction items include VIP tickets to the Rainiers with refreshments and a tour of the field, a private getaway to Cedarbrook Lodge, tickets to the Northwest premiere of Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, a luxury state at Snowater Resort at Mt. Baker, and more.

Light appetizers will be provided by Carr’s Restaurant and Catering. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the playhouse’s annual “Friends Fund” which helps keep theater costs down. Money from the auction will go toward upgrading the playhouse bathrooms and purchasing new body microphones for actors to wear during musicals.

Tickets:

$25 (includes apps and apple cider);

$50 (includes apps, apple cider and glass of wine);

$75 (includes apps, apple cider and two glasses of wine).

VIP tables also available for purchase, but are selling fast.

Purchase tickets online, or by calling 253-588-0042. VIP table purchase by phone only.