Creating a healthy environment at Child Care Centers

Project Child Success is excited to announce the second 5210 Healthy Incentives Challenge! The Challenge offers $100-$500 for organizations in Pierce County serving newborn to 8-year-old children to make their environment healthier. This opportunity is made possible through a grant from our partners at MultiCare Health Systems.

Do you have a creative and innovative idea to make your environment healthier? Would it help you meet one of the following 5210 goals?

5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day

2 or less hours of recreational screen time every day

1 hour or more of physical activity every day

0 sugary beverages

If so, fill out the brief application online at: projectchildsuccess.org/About/Healthychallenge/

Previous winning ideas included: bicycle and scooters to get kids moving, garden supplies to build and raise vegetables, raingear to get kids outside regardless of the weather, and many others.

Project Child Success members are available for assistance in completing the application. Contact info@first5fundamentals.org or 253-682-1835. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2018.

Project Child Success is a grassroots initiative aimed at making Pierce County, Washington a child centered community. Organizations and individuals from all walks of life, come together to achieve the vision that all children thrive in nurturing relationships and environments. Together, we are cultivating community action that strengthens Pierce County families. To learn more visit projectchildsuccess.org