Chamber Recognized By Regional Leaders At Annual Conference

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber staff attended the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) Annual Conference in Henderson, Nevada from February 7th to 9th, 2018. The purpose of W.A.C.E. is to enhance and promote professional growth and competence of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The annual conference recognized the “best and brightest” in the Chamber industry, through a variety of special individual awards. The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber was recognized for the following awards:

Outstanding Chamber Program – South Sound Summit

Recognizes outstanding Chamber programs in a core competency area and/or provides an exemplary example of an organization being a 3C Chamber – a Catalyst, Convener, or Champion.

Video of the Year – Annual Meeting Video

Showcases the best examples of Chambers of Commerce in the West telling our story and communicating value; highlighting what our Chamber is doing and accomplished for our members, our local economy and community.

For more information about W.A.C.E.'s annual conference:

www.waceonline.com/events/2018-Annual-Conference-235/details

