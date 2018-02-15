Alumni Baseball Players Wait For NCAA Division 1 Seasons To Start

Pierce Raider Baseball is hoping for an exciting season this season. The Raiders baseball team has performed well the last few seasons. As a result, a number of Pierce baseball players have moved to different colleges across the country. Many of the players have already started their 2018 season.

This spring, the Raiders will have four players serving at NCAA Division 1 schools. Gunnar Schubert (Thomas Jefferson H.S.; Auburn, WA.) is the only in state player, playing at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Schubert and his team will open their season on Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Cal-Poly at the Surprise Tournament in Arizona, which is considered one of the best early season tournaments in the nation. Schubert, a former two-time Gold Glove shortstop for the Raiders, is a senior infielder. Schubert started all 53 games last year hitting .229 with 16 RBI’s. He had a great year again with his glove, ending the year with a .967 fielding percentage. Schubert is ready for the season after having played for the Anchorage Bucs last summer in the Alaska League.

Keenan Lum (Kamehameha H.S; Honolulu, HI.), is the other Pierce player that is a senior playing at Division 1 this season. Lum’s team, Northern Colorado plays in San Jose, CA. against San Jose St. at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. The game will be livestreamed on the Mountain West Network. Lum was 2-3 on the mound, appearing in 14 games, including 5 starts. He had a 7.93 E.R.A. in 36.1 innings. Lum had gone 6-3 with a 2.32 E.R.A. in 81.1 innings pitched a Pierce in 2016. He played last summer in Bellingham pitching for the Bellingham Bells of the Western Coast League. Lum is majoring in communications at N.Colorado.

Kyle Bosworth is playing at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley this season. Bosworth is a Junior Right Handed Pitcher from Coronado H.S. in El Paso, TX. Bosworth is a Biology major. His team is getting ready for the Western Athletic Conference and they will start the season at home against Central Michigan at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 in Edinburg, TX.. The game on Friday will be livestreamed on the WAC Digital Network. Their team will have several local league games against Seattle University in Bellevue, WA. the weekend of April 20-22, before staying for a game against the University of Washington on April 23.

Mac McCarty (South Kitsap H.S./ is the furthest away from the Pierce College campus, some 2850 miles from Lakewood, WA. McCarty is actually starting his second opportunity to play at the Division 1 level, after he left WSU after a coaching change and coming back to Pierce College to get his A.A. degree so that he could go back to this level. McCarty pitched 54.3 innings, and posted a 0.99 earned run average with 55 strikeouts. McCarty also hit .333 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 RBIs at Pierce. McCarty’s team will open their season on Friday, Feb. 16 at Liberty University on Friday at 3:00 p.m.. The game on Friday will be on ESPN 3 on TV and on LSFN Radio at 93.3 FM.

All of the other players playing beyond Pierce College have also started their 2018 season over the last several weeks. The one player still playing baseball not going to college is Leif Strom, who has signed with the Washington Nationals. His pitching regimen has started again after surgery and he is getting ready for the season in Florida.

Source: Alumni Baseball Players Wait For NCAA Division 1 Seasons To Start. – Pierce College Athletics