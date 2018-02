Rep. Christine Kilduff joined by Rep. Dick Muri and Sen. Steve O’Ban will host a Town Hall meeting with 28th District constituents on Saturday, February 17, 2018 (3-5 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall (1717 Lafayette St. in Steilacoom). The town hall will update constituents on work being done on their behalf, provide them a chance to hear directly from their state lawmakers, and share their opinions on issues in Olympia and the community.