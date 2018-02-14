Pierce Men’s Basketball team (3-6 in league, 5-17 overall) really likes to win. The problem though has been that finding wins has been difficult. So tonight’s win was important to the team, especially since it gave them their first three game winning streak of the season. Pierce ended up getting a 92-78 win over Grays Harbor. Sophomore Rakeem Hughey (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) said, “Whatever it takes to get to the playoffs is our main concern.

We have to win and we have to win all the time. We think about winning in practice and we think about it in games. We have to get better.” Hughey was right, in order to stay in the playoff chase, they will have to win many of their remaining games. They are currently tied in fifth place with Highline at 3-6, two games behind fourth place Centralia.

Hughey had 28 points today for the Raiders. After the game Hughey said, “My teammates are getting in the right position and it is making it easy for me to score. It becomes catch and shoot for me. As long as we are prepared, we can win.” Freshman Barinder Sandhu (Des Moines, WA., Mt. Rainier H.S.) had 25 points tonight along with five assists. Much of Sandhu’s scoring came from the outside. He ended up with seven three point shots. Sophomore Ronnie Roberson (Tukwila, WA, Foster H.S.), who is #7 in the NWAC with 8.6 rebounds per game, had 11 rebounds tonight for Pierce.

Pierce will be back at home on Wed., Feb. 14 against Lower Columbia College at 8:00 p.m at the Health Ed. Center. The Red Devils won tonight with a home win over Centralia, 81-68. Lower Columbia is 8-1 in league, 16-7 overall. The game will be live streamed on Raider TV at Pierceraiders.com.

Source: Raiders Enjoy Win Over Grays Harbor At Home. – Pierce College Athletics