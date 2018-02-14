Joshua Spencer serves as page in Washington State Senate

Tacoma resident Joshua Spencer, 14, served as a page in the Washington State Senate this week. Sen. Steve Conway, D-South Tacoma, sponsored Spencer’s week in the Legislature.

“It was a privilege to host Joshua at the Capitol this week,” Conway said. “I hope that he enjoyed his time with the Legislature.”

Pages are sponsored by the senator from their legislative district. The program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. The interactive learning experience includes classes focused on topics like budget writing and the lawmaking process, with pages ultimately creating their own bills in a mock committee setting. The educational experience is furthered by guest speakers.

Participants have the opportunity to work on the Senate floor and their maroon coats and credentials allow them access to all parts of the Capitol Campus.

Spencer said he enjoyed his time as a page.

“I got to do a lot of deliveries,” he said. “But it’s nice to get to walk around and meet new people. I got to see how committee hearings worked and it was surprising how fast bills moved in committee.”

Spencer is in eighth grade at Keithley Middle School. He enjoys playing soccer and basketball in his free time.