Farris, Woodards join Pierce Transit’s governing board

Tonight, two local leaders will take their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners when the Board holds its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters in Lakewood.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will represent Tacoma on the Pierce Transit board, replacing outgoing commissioner and former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland. Woodards is a graduate of Lincoln High School and served as a soldier in the US Army while stationed at Fort Lewis. Before becoming Mayor in January 2018, Woodards served for seven years as a citywide member of the Tacoma City Council. She has also served as President and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League, Director of Community Development for the Tacoma Rainiers, President of the Tacoma Metropolitan Parks Board, and in other leadership positions.

Puyallup City Council member Robin Farris will also participate in her first Pierce Transit Board meeting this evening, replacing outgoing commissioner Heather Shadko. Farris, who has served on the Puyallup City Council since January 2016, will represent the Puyallup community on the transit agency board. Farris is a graduate of Puyallup High School and served 23 years in the United States Navy, working her way up from electronics technician to lieutenant commander before retiring in 2004. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Chapman University and two Masters degrees from Western Governors University.

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. at Pierce Transit’s Training Center in Lakewood, 3720 – 96th St. SW.

Pierce Transit board members serve three year terms; Woodards and Farris are slated to serve through Dec. 31, 2020.