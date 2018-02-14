Crews work to reopen southbound I-5 exit to State Route 7

TACOMA – Weather permitting, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV will reopen two important ramps in Tacoma for Thursday morning’s commute.

In order to accomplish this, crews will close multiple lanes and ramps tonight to move barrier and finish striping. The closures, which begin as early as 9 p.m. are as follows:

Southbound Interstate 5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers going to State Route 16 or city center exits will detour on southbound I-5 to 56th Street, to northbound I-5 and take exit #132.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

All ramps and lanes, including the southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and the additional lane from southbound I-5 to I-705, are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

Changes coming to southbound I-5 c/d lanes

Once the southbound I-5 c/d lanes reopen, drivers heading to SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will use a new roadway surface. They will also use a temporary lane configuration, located closer to the exits and on-ramps of southbound I-5.

Crews will also create a new workzone between mainline southbound I-5 and the southbound c/d lanes. The new workzone allows crews to continue replacing the original surface of southbound I-5 in Tacoma.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.