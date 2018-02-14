28th District legislators to host a town hall meeting, Saturday, Feb. 17

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, and Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, are inviting 28th District community members to attend a town hall meeting, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom. Residents are invited to attend, ask questions, and learn more about legislation being debated in Olympia, as well as other topics of interest.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

Place: Steilacoom Town Hall

Address: 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Doors open: 3:00 p.m.

Event time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

If you would like to submit your questions early, or have any questions about the event, please feel free to call or email:

steve.oban@leg.wa.gov – (360) 786-7654

dick.muri@leg.wa.gov – (360) 786-7890

christine.kilduff@leg.wa.gov – (360) 786-7959

The legislative session began Jan. 8 and is scheduled for 60 consecutive days in Olympia.