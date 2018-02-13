Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Recognizes WorkWell Award Designees

TACOMA, Wash. – Chamber Luncheon, featuring the WorkWell Awards is a Chamber awards program designed to recognize local employers who are committed to addressing workforce health issues.

The Chamber celebrated strides Pierce County businesses are taking to make health and wellness a priority in the workplace. Congratulations to this year’s award designees:

Gold Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to all three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.

Better Business Bureau

CHI Franciscan Health

MultiCare Health Systems

Tacoma Public Schools

Silver Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to two of the three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.

Tacoma Community House

Bronze Designee: Received by an employer that implemented changes to one of the three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.

Generations Home Care

Active Transportation Advocate Designee: Provides encouragement and incentives to their employees for using active transportation.

MultiCare Health Systems

Happy Heart Designee: Demonstrate a broad and long-term commitment to employee health and well-being.

Better Business Bureau

CHI Franciscan Health

MultiCare Health Systems

Tacoma Community House

Tacoma Public Schools

Thank you to the following sponsors:

Healthy Workplace Award Sponsor, MultiCare Health Systems

Healthy Workplace Advocate Sponsor, CHI Franciscan Health

Healthy Eating Sponsor, Whole Foods Market

Awards Sponsor, NW Etch

Venue Sponsor, Pacific Grill Events & Catering