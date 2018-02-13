Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Recognizes WorkWell Award Designees

TACOMA, Wash. – Chamber Luncheon, featuring the WorkWell Awards is a Chamber awards program designed to recognize local employers who are committed to addressing workforce health issues.
The Chamber celebrated strides Pierce County businesses are taking to make health and wellness a priority in the workplace. Congratulations to this year’s award designees:
Gold Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to all three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.
Better Business Bureau
CHI Franciscan Health
MultiCare Health Systems
Tacoma Public Schools
Silver Designees: Received by an employer that implemented changes to two of the three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.
Tacoma Community House
Bronze Designee: Received by an employer that implemented changes to one of the three categories – Healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.
Generations Home Care
Active Transportation Advocate Designee: Provides encouragement and incentives to their employees for using active transportation.
MultiCare Health Systems
Happy Heart Designee: Demonstrate a broad and long-term commitment to employee health and well-being.
Better Business Bureau
CHI Franciscan Health
MultiCare Health Systems
Tacoma Community House
Tacoma Public Schools
Thank you to the following sponsors:
Healthy Workplace Award Sponsor, MultiCare Health Systems
Healthy Workplace Advocate Sponsor, CHI Franciscan Health
Healthy Eating Sponsor, Whole Foods Market
Awards Sponsor, NW Etch
Venue Sponsor, Pacific Grill Events & Catering
