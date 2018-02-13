Register now for Feb. 16, 2018 marketing to government forum

Are you a small business owner? Have you been thinking about trying to land a government contract for your business, but don’t know how? Now’s the time to learn!

Register for our upcoming FREE “Marketing to Government” forum, co-hosted with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce and Washington PTAC. At this workshop we’ll work with you to create the basic marketing tools you’ll need when meeting with government contracting officials.

The event is Friday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lakewood Chamber, 6310 Mt. Tacoma Drive SW, Suite B.

Secure your spot by registering today.