Pierce Women Surrender in Game Against West Leader Grays Harbor. – Pierce College Athletics

Pierce Women had been on a roll after wins over Green River and Tacoma in the last week. They could not keep the positive momentum however when playing West Conference leader #3 ranked Grays Harbor. The Chokers (9-0 league, 21-1 overall) set the tone early by going ahead 23-14 after the first quarter.

They held an eleven point lead going into the locker room at halftime. Pierce struggled to keep up with Estelle Wilson who had 20 points for the Chokers. The Raiders (4-5 in league, 8-14 overall) had a late second half run, but they could not keep up with the only Western Conference team without a loss. The final score was 87-75.

Ruby Daube (Manteca, CA. , East Union H.S. ) ended up with her season high of 29 points for the Raiders. She said, “I felt good getting the points. I knew from the beginning how important this game was too our team. I knew how poorly I played last time against Grays Harbor. when we were on the road, so it became a personal motivation.”

Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S. ) had 12 points for Pierce, as well. Daube said, “Sidney is playing well on the outside and so she is really doing a good job of playing well. Everyone else realizes how important the games are right now. We are taking it game by game with the belief that everyone is beatable.” Jalani Palu-Thompson (Tacoma, WA. , Woodrow Wilson H.S. ) had 8 rebounds for the Raiders.

Pierce is looking forward to Wednesday’s game against Lower Columbia at home in Lakewood. Daube went on to say, “They have to respect us in our house. We will be ready to play well. We won’t be who we were in Longview. We both know that if we play well either team will win on Wednesday.” Lower Columbia is on a four game winning streak after beating Centralia at home, 71-56. The Raiders are in a four way tie for 3rd place in the West at 4-5. Pierce will play at 6:00 p.m.. The game will be live streamed on Raider TV at Pierceraiders.com.

Source: Pierce Women Surrender in Game Against West Leader Grays Harbor. – Pierce College Athletics