A Brief History of Valentine’s Day

This heartfelt event appears to have originated around 270 AD when a priest named Valentine was imprisoned in ancient Rome for providing aid to persecuted Christians.

According to legend, while in prison, Valentine became acquainted with the young daughter of the prison jailer. She often visited him and he began to send her letters signed “From Your Valentine”. That expression is still in use today. It’s also alleged that he may have created small paper hearts and presented them to other prisoners as a symbol of faith and hope.

Valentine himself is believed to have died in prison and buried at a cemetery near the Milvian Bridge north of of Rome on February 14th, hence the significance of this annual date.

However, the first recorded association of Valentine’s Day with romantic love didn’t occur until 1382 when Geoffrey Chaucer wrote a poem honoring the engagement of King Richard II to Anne of Bohemia both of whom were 15 at the time. The term continued to be used and in 1797 a British publisher developed “The Young Man’s Valentine Writer” to help young men compose their own sentimental verses to ladies they felt attracted to.

It was also about this time that printed Valentines began to appear. Some claim the oldest printed Valentine’s card also appeared in 1797 in London. The card had cupids, doves, flowers and a printed verse around the edge (see photo). By 1835 over 60,000 Valentine cards were being mailed annually throughout England.

The Valentine Day tradition eventually spread to America with the arrival of European settlers. In the United States, the first mass produced Valentine Cards were created in 1850 and sold by Esther Howland who’s father owned a large book store in Massachusetts. Howland is considered by many to be the “Mother of the Valentine” in America.

Today, the exchanging of Valentine cards has extended to a variety of gifts to include roses, heart shaped chocolates and diamonds. The American Greeting Card Association estimates over 190 million Valentines are sent each year. If you add in school made Valentine cards and electronically mailed Valentines, the number may reach a billion.

And if you travel to the British Museum in London, you may be able to see one of the oldest Valentine poems in the world. The museum is home to a 1415 Valentine poem sent by Charles, Duke of Orleans. Charles sent the poem to his wife following his capture and imprisonment in the Tower of London following the French defeat at the famous Battle of Aquincourt in northwest France.

So this February 14th, you can keep the Valentine tradition going by letting a special someone know just how special they are! And remember…”The nicest place to be is in someone’s caring thoughts.”