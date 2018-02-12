Striping brings daytime lane closure on northbound I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, contractor crews building the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. – Auxiliary Lane Extension project will close the northbound I-5 auxiliary lane between Mounts Road and Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 for striping.

During the work, the Mounts Road onramp, the northbound I-5 exits to the weigh station and Center Drive exit #118, and the Center Drive onramp to northbound I-5 will close briefly to allow the paint truck to pass through.

Additional single and double lane closures may occur on northbound I-5 in the same location during overnight hours beginning at 8 p.m. each night for the week of Feb. 12. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day. All work is weather dependent.

Ramp closures

Weather permitting, the following ramps could close during overnight hours this week between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

Mounts Road onramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive (exit #118)

Center Drive onramp to northbound I-5

The ramps will close consecutively, not concurrently.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.