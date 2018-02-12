Library Board to discuss public input for top services, 2018 projects and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss progress to hear residents’ priorities for library services, an overview of the projects in the Library’s 2018 Strategic Plan, a preview for Pierce County READS, and other issues, at the board’s meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 3:30 p.m.

At the February meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Progress to hear the public’s top library services: The Board will hear about progress from extensive public involvement activities to hear what residents value most for library services. Library leaders are talking with the public about the Library’s funding, which has been stymied with costs to operate the Library System being higher than revenues from property taxes. In the past 12 years, the Library’s service area has grown by 82,000 people. During that time, the Library System outlived a re-authorized levy that was projected to sustain and increase library services for up to six years. The Library has met or exceeded promises from the 2006 levy.

Library leaders are reviewing options to manage the funding issue, which might include asking voters to consider a measure that would increase taxes to maintain services or reducing services. The public involvement activities include:

Conducting open houses at all Pierce County Libraries.

Distributing information at places in communities.

Offering an in-library, online and in-community survey.

To date, hundreds of people attended open houses and thousands of people completed surveys.

Strategic Plan 2018 projects overview: Some of the projects in the focus area of enjoyment include reader’s advisory training that will help people find books and materials that align with their interests; Books 4 You, which gives readers personalized suggestions of books to read; and more information and access to e-books to broaden the public’s knowledge and use of online books.