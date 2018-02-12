Lakewood Playhouse-Afterschool Program ALL Ages

Submitted by Debbie Armstrong
Announcing Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Spring Quarter After-School Production.
- Production #1: Three Musketeers-Grades 7-12/March 13th – April 26th/Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 28th at 11am & 3pm/Tuition – $175
- Production #2: Robin Hood-Grades 1-6.March 12th – April 25th/Mondays & Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm/Performance April 25th /at 5:30pm/Tuition – $175
Check the website for Registration: www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org or contact Debbie Armstrong (Director of Education) at darmstrong.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com for questions.
Leave a Reply