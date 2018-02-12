Juliana Kvamme serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Juliana Kvamme,a homeschooled sophomore, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Juliana was one of 21 students who served as Senate pages for the fifth week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves Pierce County including Lakewood, Steilacoom, Fircrest, University Place and Tacoma.

“It’s great to see young people down here in Olympia experiencing the legislative process,” said O’Ban. “I am honored to sponsor Juliana for this great program.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“All my four siblings paged before me, it’s a really good experience, and it’s really fun. It’s cool to be able to see the inside of the capitol…and see the inside scoop,” said Juliana.

Juliana enjoys participating in the Tacoma Youth Symphony and playing the flute, drama, dance, church choir, and youth group.

Juliana, 15, is the daughter of Thomas and Janice Kvamme of Tacoma.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/