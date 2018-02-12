JBLM late-night mortar training Feb. 13

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar training Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 7:30 a.m-11:59 p.m. using 120 mm mortars.

One unit, 8th Battalion 1st Cavalry Regiment is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Questions or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.