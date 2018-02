Submitted by Pastor Julie Johnson, Fircrest Presbyterian Church

Fircrest Presbyterian Church (FPC) will kick off its 2018 Community Garden with a planning meeting on Sunday February 18 at 12 pm. All are welcome! Last year FPC grew more than 2000 pounds of produce, and donated over 800 pounds of garden food to the Families Unlimited Network Food Bank. The FPC Community Garden is for the benefit of our community! We welcome volunteers. Community Gardening is good for the soul!