Fill the Little Red Wagon Pet Food Drive, a Resounding Success

TACOMA, WA – The “Fill the Little Red Wagon Pet Food Drive” kicked off January 19th at Tacoma Subaru and culminated at Miranda Lambert’s February 1st concert, benefitting the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s animals and the pets they serve through the Pet Food Pantry.

Dog, cat, and rabbit food and treats poured in during the first portion of the drive held at Tacoma Subaru, 3838 S Tacoma Way. On January 30th, pet food donors’ names were drawn, and the lucky winners received 50 pairs of tickets to Miranda Lambert’s concert.

Bruce Titus Automotive Group then took it one step further and donated a brand new 2017 Ford® Transit Connect, which Humane Society animals, volunteers, and staff will utilize for the Pet Food Pantry, Community Cat Program, spay/neuter services, and veterinary care in addition to transporting animals in from small or overcrowded shelters. Thank you Bruce Titus Automotive Group!

On February 1st, Miranda Lambert hosted four Humane Society adoptable dogs — two were transported in from Texas thanks to partner organization Project Freedom Ride — at the Tacoma Dome. A cuddle corner was set-up for Tacoma Dome staff and Livin’ Like Hippies band and crew to love on the animals and learn more about the programs and services available at the Society.

Later that evening, even more pet food and gift cards from local pet food suppliers came in during Miranda Lambert’s “Livin’ Like Hippies” Concert. Lexie Olivier was the lucky winner who upgraded her tickets to the front row and got to meet Miranda herself. As Olivier summed up, “I’m shaking right now!” Thank you Miranda Lambert and Live Nation!

Pet food donations help the Humane Society serve more than 8,000 animals at its facility each year and many more animals in the community through the Pet Food Pantry.

For more information, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.