Urban Search & Rescue team to be available for state and local deployment

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and The Adjutant General Bret Daugherty will sign an interagency agreement between Pierce County and Washington State Emergency Management at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb.13.

The agreement will enable Washington State Task Force 1 (WA-TF1), one of 28 national Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urban search and rescue teams, to respond to state and local emergencies in Washington. The signing will be held in the WA-TF1 warehouse in Tacoma, Pierce County Emergency Management, 2501 S. 35th St. in Tacoma. Media representatives are welcome.

The Washington Task Force 1 (WA-TF1) was established in 1991 and currently has 26 participating agencies from three primary jurisdictions – Seattle Fire, King County, and Pierce County. The Task Force comprises over 210 team members, drawn from fire departments, hospitals, law enforcement and public works agencies. WA-TF1 recently deployed to assist with Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.