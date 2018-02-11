Sign up for TCC’s 3rd Annual Men’s Summit

The 3rd Annual TCC Men’s Summit will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, 9a – 1:30p in Building 11 Student Center. It is free to attend. Breakfast & lunch provided. RSVP: casastaff@tacomacc.edu by Tuesday, Feb. 13.

This year’s theme is “Be Confident – Be Courageous – Rise Above!” Designed for men of color currently attending high school or college, the Men’s Summit welcomes everyone. Potential mentors are especially welcome!

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Dexter Gordon, co-founder of the University of Puget Sound’s Race & Pedagogy Institute and winner of the City of Tacoma’s 2018 Martin Luther King, J. Community Service Award.

Isham Ravis, an ACLU attorney, will present “Know Your Rights with Law Enforcement,” including a Q&A session.

Additional sessions include:

Becoming good men within the structures of race, class, and gender identity

Communication

Overcoming adversity

Please let us know if you can be there!