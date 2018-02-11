Pierce College offers spring quarter classes in Graham

Pierce College now offers college courses at Graham Kapowsin High School, providing access to higher education for communities in south Pierce County.

Courses meet twice a week in the early evenings, allowing working adults the added flexibility of earning college credits after work in their own community.

Classes are taught by Pierce College professors, and course offerings include general requirements students will need for nearly any career or education pathway they wish to pursue.

The following classes will be offered during Spring Quarter 2018.

COLLG 110 – College Success (5 credits)

HUM& 101 – Introduction to Humanities

ENG& 102 – Composition II: Argumentation and Research

MATH& 146 – Introduction to Statistics

NUTR& 101 – Nutrition

POLI& 101 – Introduction to Political Science

ESL courses

To learn more about the courses offered at Graham Kapowsin High School, we encourage you to attend an upcoming information session, taking place on the following dates:

Wed., Feb. 28 at 6-7:30 p.m.

Tues., March 13 at 6-7:30 p.m.

Information sessions take place in the Graham Kapowsin High School Career Center, located at 22100 108th Ave. E., Graham, WA 98338.

