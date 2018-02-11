Pavilion in the Park update

At its Feb. 5 meeting the City Council received an update on the progress of the Pavilion in the Park project, which would build an outdoor event facility at Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground and picnic shelter.

The city recently received six bids from companies interested in building the facility. Due diligence is now being done on those six proposals. The company with the lowest bid amount, or lowest responsive bid amount dependent on review, will be selected and presented to the City Council for review.

Once the council awards the bid, work will begin to move the project forward. The council is currently expected to review and make a decision on the contract award at its Feb. 20 regular meeting.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood approached the City Council in the spring of 2014 with a pledge of $300,000 to dedicate to a community project at Fort Steilacoom Park. The proposal was to build an event venue at the park that could be used to host future outdoor concerts, community theater performances and other community-centric events.

Since the initial proposal various iterations of a public performance and event venue were proposed for the park. Finally, after a thorough public process including a series of public meetings where public input was gathered, the final design was crafted.

The Pavilion in the Park as designed will include a multipurpose room and performance area, storage rooms for things like chairs and tables and the option to one day incorporate small restrooms and a warming kitchen area.

The front will include a concrete platform and pads for lighting and speakers and a grass seating area with a landscaped block or concrete seat wall at the back.