David Earl Ray Gallegos didn’t speak to the man he stabbed to death at a Lakewood park.

“We didn’t even say two words to each other,” the 31-year-old told a judge Friday before he was sentenced for the crime.

Loved ones of Daniel “Danny” Guerin believe he had trouble with his phone the night of Aug. 27, 2015, and that he stopped his truck at Seeley Lake Park to try to fix it.

