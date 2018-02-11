Fort Steilacoom Pavilion in the Park

At its Feb. 5 meeting the City Council received an update on the progress of the Pavilion in the Park project, which would build an outdoor event facility at Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground and picnic shelter.

The city recently received six bids from companies interested in building the facility. Due diligence is now being done on those six proposals. The company with the lowest bid amount, or lowest responsive bid amount depending on review, will be selected and presented to the City Council for review.

Once the council awards the bid, work will begin to move the project forward. The council is currently expected to review and make a decision on the contract award at its Feb. 20 regular meeting.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood approached the City Council in the spring of 2014 with a pledge of $300,000 to dedicate to a community project at Fort Steilacoom Park. Read more.