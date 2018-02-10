Southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 may reopen next week if weather allows

TACOMA – If the forecast gives all of us a little love in the form of dry weather next week, contractor crews might be able to reopen the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to State Route 7 in Tacoma.

Crews working on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project need several nights of dry weather to finish paving and striping lanes in order to reopen the ramp and move into the next stage of construction. The work requires overnight lane and ramp closures to move barrier and equipment in and out of the work zone.

Scheduled closures for the week of Feb. 12:

Monday, Feb. 12

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Feb. 16

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 38th Street and on the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.